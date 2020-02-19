Gujarat Received IEMS for Industrial Investment Worth Rs 3.43 Lakh Cr

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Gujarat received the highest 51 per cent of Industrial Entrepreneurs Memoranda worth Rs 3,43,834 crore in calendar year 2019 for industrial investments among all states, the state government said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra was second with Industrial Entrepreneurs Memorandum (IEM) of Rs 1,15,277 crore.

"Out of the investment of Rs 6,78,852 crore through IEM in India, Rs 3,43,834 crore has been set up in Gujarat alone. That is, more than half of the total IEMs in the country have been made in Gujarat," said a statement issued by the state government.

Gujarat, which accounts for 5 per cent of the country's population, has led with 51 per cent in the Letters of Intent for Industrial Investments, the Gujarat government said.

