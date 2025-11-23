New Delhi, November 23: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 (Tuesday) to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, according to an official release. The Delhi CMO stated that the decision aims to provide citizens with an opportunity to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's supreme sacrifice, spiritual teachings and unwavering commitment to protecting humanity and religious freedom.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life stands as a timeless example of courage in the face of tyranny, religious persecution and injustice. She said Guru Sahib was not only a revered Sikh Guru but also a guardian of universal human values. "Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to protect India's religious freedom and gave the message that truth and righteousness must be defended at any cost," the Chief Minister said. Delhi, Haryana Declare Restricted Holiday on Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day.

She added that Guru Sahib's martyrdom represents an immortal chapter in Indian history, reminding people that true humanity lies in safeguarding the dignity and rights of others, even at great personal cost. The Chief Minister said Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's message of courage, compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and respect for all faiths remains deeply relevant even today, more than three centuries after his martyrdom.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur's personality and achievements, said that Guru Tegh Bahadur's life will always inspire us to build a more just, peaceful, and equal society. She said that this public holiday is not merely a formality, but a humble tribute from the Delhi Government to Guru Sahib's sacrifice. The Chief Minister appealed to all citizens to celebrate this day with a spirit of reverence, unity, and service, and to imbibe Guru Sahib's teachings in their lives. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Sacrifice Inspires Society To Protect Their Faith for Eternity, Says Amit Shah on Prakash Parv.

Meanwhile, the Governments of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana have announced that on November 25 (Tuesday), as a Restricted Holiday on the occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, according to official notifications.

