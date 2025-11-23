New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Governments of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana have announced that on November 25 (Tuesday), as a Restricted Holiday on the occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, according to official notifications.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has declared the day a 'Restricted Holiday' for all government offices under the National Capital Territory of Delhi to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, the notification stated.

Also Read | NCC Day 2025: Date, History and Significance of National Cadet Corps Raising Day.

In Haryana, a grand commemorative ceremony will be organised in Kurukshetra to honour the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the event with his esteemed presence, making the occasion even more significant.

During the programme, the ideals of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, his supreme sacrifice, and his guidance in fostering social harmony will be especially commemorated.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Holds Significant Discussions With World Leaders During Johannesburg Meet.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra is witnessing heightened activity as the International Gita Mahotsav, which began on November 15, has entered its peak phase.

In a related development, the state government said that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Haryana Pavilion at the Brahma Sarovar on November 24. Several eminent personalities from across the country are participating in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The next day, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Maha Aarti as part of the festival. Public participation has been rising steadily, and authorities estimate that over 70 lakh visitors may attend the Mahotsav this year.

As per the release, a government spokesperson informed that the International Gita Mahotsav has been underway in Kurukshetra since November 15. With the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs, Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being organized in 50 countries.

This time, Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state.

The spokesperson informed that on November 24, a three-day International Gita Seminar will be inaugurated at Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan, Kurukshetra University. To make the festival grand and memorable, the entire city is being decorated with lights. A massive cleanliness drive is also being carried out across the city. He further informed that on November 25, PM Modi will participate in a ceremony organized at Jyotisar on the occasion of the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. A huge pandal has been set up over 155 acres in Jyotisar. It is expected that around one and a half lakh devotees from across the state will attend the event.

Additionally, a major intersection in Kurukshetra is being developed based on the theme of Mahabharata. Work is also underway to illuminate all the temples of the city with decorative lights. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)