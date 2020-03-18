Hangman Pawan Conducts Dummy Execution of Nirbhaya Convicts at Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Pawan, a hangman from Meerut, on Wednesday conducted dummy execution of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts at Tihar Jail here.The four convicts in the 2012 case -- Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am on March 20.A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Mukesh Singh seeking quashing of the death penalty claiming that he was not in Delhi when the crime was committed.The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

