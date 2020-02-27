Haryana Govt to Come with Bill for Setting Up Ground Water Authority: Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the State Government is soon coming with a Bill for setting up of Ground Water Authority in the State for the management of groundwater.Khattar disclosed this while giving his reply on the Governor's address during the ongoing Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today.He said that the Authority would also have the right to identify and declare a dark zone in the state.At present, the Central Ground Water Authority decides which zone falls in the category of the dark zone. (ANI)

