Haryana Records 854 Total COVID-19 Positive Cases

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Haryana Health Department on Friday confirmed that the state has so far recorded a total of 854 coronavirus positive cases. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 854, including 377 active cases, 464 recovered/discharged patients and 13 deaths," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.It further read that the recovery rate in the state is 54.33 per cent, the fatality rate 1.52 per cent and the doubling rate is 12 days.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated and 2,649 people have died. (ANI)

