HCARD to Control Spread of Corona Infection Among Doctors

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): The city-based Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has developed a robotic device -- HCARD -- to control the spread of infection among doctors and minimise frequent contact with COVID-19 patients."HCARD or Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device can help frontline healthcare workers in maintaining physical distance from those infected by a coronavirus," said the Ministry of Science and Technology. The device is equipped with various state-of-the-art technologies and works both in automatic as well as manual modes of navigation."This Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device can be effective for frontline healthcare officials dealing with COVID-19 patients in delivering services while maintaining mandatory physical distancing," said Prof Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI.Prof Hirani said the cost of this device is less than Rs 5 lakh and the weight is less than 80 kilograms.This robot can be controlled and monitored by a nursing booth with a control station having such features as navigation, drawer activation for providing medicines and food to patients, sample collection, and audio-visual communication.As spelt out by the WHO, personal protective equipment (PPE) is very important in preventing the transmission of coronavirus in society.Scientists at the CMERI have also developed a few other customised technologies including disinfection walkway, road sanitiser unit, face mask, mechanical ventilator and hospital waste management facility. (ANI)

