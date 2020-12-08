Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): A recent study revealed that individuals with atopic dermatitis or eczema, were more likely to also have various autoimmune diseases, especially those involving the skin, the gastrointestinal tract or the connective tissue.

The study was published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

For the study, researchers analysed Swedish national health care registers and compared 104,832 cases of atopic dermatitis with 1,022,435 controls.

Additional studies were needed to identify subsets of patients with atopic dermatitis at higher risk for autoimmune diseases, and to explore whether the severity and treatment of atopic dermatitis may affect its association with these conditions.

"Greater awareness, screening and monitoring of autoimmune comorbidities may relieve the disease burden in patients with atopic dermatitis and may give deeper insight into its pathogenesis," said lead author Lina U. Ivert, of the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden. (ANI)

