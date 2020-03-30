Highlights at 10.15 Pm

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 10.15 pm:

NATION

DEL105 LDALL VIRUS

Coronavirus: 92 new confirmed cases nationwide; Govt says no community transmission yet

New Delhi: Fighting the COVID-19 crisis on a war footing, the government on Monday reported 92 new confirmed cases of infection and at least four deaths across India but maintained it was still in the local transmission stage. The Supreme Court, however, cautioned that fear and panic are becoming a bigger problem than the coronavirus.

DEL139 VIRUS-LDALL MIGRANT WORKERS

COVID-19:Fear and panic bigger problem than coronavirus, says SC; seeks report from govt on steps taken to prevent migration of workers

New Delhi: Taking note of large-scale movement of migrant workers from cities to their native places on foot after the coronavirus lockdown, the Supreme Court on Moday said fear and panic is a "bigger problem than the virus", and sought a status report from the Centre by Tuesday on the measures taken to prevent the exodus.

DEL133 LDALL LOCKDOWN

Lockdown: States seal borders to stop migrants; Non-availability of labour hit supplies

New Delhi: Seeking to contain mass spread of the deadly coronavirus, several states on Monday effectively sealed their borders to stop movement of migrant workers rendered jobless due to a nationwide lockdown, but FMCG firms flagged non-availability of trucks and labour as a major challenge in ensuring supply of essential goods.

DEL110 VIRUS-LDALL FAKENEWS

Coronavirus: Fear factor combined with fake news creates new 'infodemic' on social media

New Delhi: As India battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a fake news 'infodemic' is also spreading on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms with numerous false claims, including about an impending emergency declaration and an extension of the lockdown period.

DEL85 VIRUS-LDALL PRISONERS

Thousands of prisoners being released on interim bail or parole in view of coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi/Bhopal: Thousands of prisoners in overcrowded jails across the country are being released on interim bail or parole in an unprecedented step to prevent the spread of coronavirus and also to avoid any clashes, as authorities scramble to stop the pandemic in its tracks.

BOM38 MH-VIRUS-2NDLD DEATH

COVID-19: Maharashtra toll rises to 10; case count up to 220

Mumbai: The death toll from the new coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 10 on Monday, while the count of COVID-19 patients climbed to 220 with 17 new additions, a state health official said.

MDS25 KL-VIRUS-LD CASES

32 new cases in Kerala, Elderly couple cured of virus

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Monday reported 32 new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment to 213 in the state with the worst affected Kasaragod district accounting for 17 fresh cases.

DEL152 PB-VIRUS-2ND LD DEATH

Coronavirus positive Ludhiana woman dies, death toll rises to three in Punjab

Chandigarh: A 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to three, an official said.

BOM12 GJ-VIRUS-LD DEATH

Gujarat reports 69 coronavirus cases, six deaths

Ahmedabad: The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Gujarat has gone up to six after one more patient succumbed to the infection, a senior health official said on Monday.

CAL2 WB-VIRUS-DEATH

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2

Kolkata: A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to two, hospital sources said.

DEL86 VIRUS-KABUL-LD INDIANS

Coronavirus: 31 Indians, including diplomats land in Delhi from Kabul, sent to quarantine facility

New Delhi: A special flight from Afghanistan carrying 31 Indians, including diplomats and ITBP personnel, landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

FOREIGN

FGN65 VIRUS-LD PAK

Pak PM plans roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies as coronavirus cases rise to 1,664

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to announce a comprehensive roadmap to ensure uninterrupted food supplies across the country, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,664 on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the deadly virus is increasing. By Sajjad Hussain

BUSINESS

DEL129 BIZ-2NDLD FMCG-WORKERS

Lockdown: Shortage of workers, transportation trucks poses challenge in ensuring supply: FMCG cos

New Delhi: Availability of workers at factories and trucks for transportation has emerged as the biggest challenges for FMCG firms in ensuring steady supply of essential items during the lockdown, according to FMCG majors ITC, Dabur India, Parle Products, GCPL and Jyothi Laboratories.

SPORTS

SPO-OLY-IOC-QUALIFIERS

IOC advises caution to IFs, says no immediate plans for rescheduling remaining Olympic qualifiers

Lausanne: New dates for the Tokyo Games will ease the pressure to immediately reschedule the remaining qualifiers, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday, making it clear that no qualifying event will be held unless "fair access" and "appropriate preparation" is provided to the athletes.

