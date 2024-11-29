Dhaka, November 29: Three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob on Friday in Bangladesh's Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges. The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24.com reported.

"A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," the news portal quoted temple authorities as saying. Kotwali Police Station chief Abdul Karim confirmed the attack, saying that assailants attempted to damage the temples. Police, however, said the damage to the temples was minimal after the confrontation between the two sides, with both groups throwing brickbats at each other, it added. 'Industrial Scale Misinformation Campaign': Bangladesh Accuses India of Double Standards on Protection of Minorities Amid Row Over Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee, told bdnews24.com: “A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans.” “We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack," BDNews24.com said further quoting him.

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Bangladesh, was arrested in connection with a sedition case on Monday and denied bail on Tuesday. It triggered protests by Hindu community members in various locations in Bangladesh, including in the capital Dhaka and Chattogram. On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

On Tuesday, New Delhi expressed concern over the leader's arrest and denial of bail, and asked Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities. The week's anti-Hindu incidents have led to a diplomatic row between the two South Asian neighbours. India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the “surge” of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities. On the other hand, Bangladesh on Friday expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure the safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)