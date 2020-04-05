Hit by Price Cut During Lockdown, Grape Farmers in Nashik Make Raisins

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Grape farmers in villages of Nashik region are facing problem of the price of crop dropping due to coronavirus crisis which led to the government declare a lockdown.Farmers in Nashik's Nandur village said that they were incurring losses amid lockdown due to COVID-19."Traders in the market are asking us to sell grapes at Rs 5 per kg which is impossible. Exporters also didn't buy much. We have to pay loans so we are making raisins out of it. The lockdown has cost me of around Rs 3.5 lakh" Raju, a farmer told ANI."About 90 quintals of grapes are lying in the oneand-a-half-acre grape garden. We have started to make the raisins from grapes by setting a raisin shed in front of the house," he added.The country is in a 21-day COVID-19 lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

