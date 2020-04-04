Hit Hard by Lockdown, Painter Seeks Financial Help from Panchkula Administration

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Pawan Kumar, a painter who once used to write on vehicle's number plates, on Saturday put up a 'HELP US' sign and a donation box outside his shop amid the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was imposed on March 24, has since then hit the migrant and daily wage earners the most.Pawan has put up a donation box outside his workplace on the roadside at Sector 18, Panchkula. He has also asked the Panchkula administration for financial help as since the lockdown he has not been able to earn enough money to feed his family. (ANI)

