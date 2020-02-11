Hockey India Congratulates Lalremsiami on Being Named as FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated women's team striker Lalremsiami on being named as the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019.After making an International debut in 2018, Lalremsiami played a vital role in the team. She played a crucial role in the Indian team's performance at FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November last year where they edged out USA to earn their ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad termed Lalremsiami a 'youth icon' for youngsters in Mizoram."I congratulate Lalremsiami for winning the prestigious FIH Rising Star of the Year award. She is a youth icon for youngsters in Mizoram and she has done very well for the team since her debut. She has great potential and I wish her the very best in future tournaments," Ahmad said in a statement.Lalremsiami was up against Argentina's Julieta Jankunas, China's Zhong Jianqi and the Netherlands' Frederique Matla.Lalremsiami said she is very honoured to have bagged the award and thanked everyone who voted for her."I am very honoured to win this award. This is a big moment for me and I thank everyone who voted for me to win this award. This comes as a big motivation for me to do well. I would also like to thank my teammates who stood by me during my personal struggles," Lalremsiami said. Lalremsiami was also a part of the India U-18 Team that won Silver Medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.In the men's category, India's Vivek Singh was announced as the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)