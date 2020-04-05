Holding Diya in Hand, PM's Mother Responds to Lights-out Call

Ahmedabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother responded to the lights-out call given by her son, by holding a diya in her hand at her house in Gujarat on Sunday night.

In a video that went viral in a short span of time, the PM's mother, Hiraba, is seen sitting on a chair holding a metal diya in hand for nine minutes after the lights were switched off.

The video showed her sitting on the porch of her house in Raysan, located on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

The prime minister had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Gujarat has so far recorded 128 cases of COVID-19, while 11 people have died due to the deadly virus.

