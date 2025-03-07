In anticipation of a surge in travellers during the Holi 2025, Central Railway has imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at key stations to manage crowding and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises. A notice issued by Central Railways states, "To manage the crowd at railway stations and maintain smooth movement of passengers in the station area, platform ticket sales have been restricted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, and Kalyan from 08.03.2025 to 16.03.2025." This step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises. Holi 2025: Central Railway To Run 34 Unreserved Special Trains for Festival of Colours; Check Names and Other Details.

Restrictions on Sale of Railway Platform Tickets in Mumbai

Passengers Please Note: In view of the extra crowding of the platform due to the upcoming #Holi festival, the sale of platform tickets has been restricted from 08.03.2025 to 16.03.2025 to avoid any untoward incident.@Central_Railway @YatriRailways pic.twitter.com/YOoXyz4Ctr — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)