Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Holi greetings to the nation, wishing for joy, enthusiasm, and renewed energy in everyone’s lives. In his message, he expressed hope that the festival strengthens the spirit of unity among citizens. “May this sacred festival, filled with happiness and excitement, bring new enthusiasm and energy to everyone’s life. I also hope it deepens the colors of unity among our fellow countrymen,” PM Modi said. When is Rangawali Holi 2025? All You Need to Know About Holi Date, Significance, Celebrations Related to the Festival of Colours .

PM Modi Wishes Countrymen on Holi 2025

आप सभी को होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा यह पावन-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई उमंग और ऊर्जा का संचार करने के साथ ही देशवासियों की एकता के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2025

