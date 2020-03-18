Hudson-Odoi Making Great Progress After Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Says Lampard

London [UK], Mar 18 (ANI): England's football club Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard said that striker Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was tested positive for the coronavirus, has made great progress."I'm happy to say that in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," the club's website quoted Lampard as saying.Lampard further urged all sporting community to take preventive measures and act responsibly against the coronavirus pandemic"I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others," he added.Callum became the first Premier League player to be tested positive for the virus. The club had revealed that Callum had displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and had not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. Arsenal also confirmed that their head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

