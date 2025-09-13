Washington, DC, September 13: US President Donald Trump has called on NATO allies to impose major sanctions on Russia and stop buying Russian oil to end the war in Ukraine, adding that he proposed to impose tariffs of 50 per cent to 100 per cent on China to weaken its economic grip on Russia. In a letter to NATO nations, Trump stated, "I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA."

Trump criticised NATO's lack of commitment, saying, "NATO's commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power over Russia." He emphasised his readiness to act, stating, "Anyway, I am ready to 'go' when you are. Just say when?" Further, Trump proposed that NATO impose tariffs of 50 per cent to 100 per cent on China. "I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 per cent to 100 per cent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump wrote. "China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip." Donald Trump Calls for 50-100% Tariffs on China, Urges NATO To Back Russia Oil Sanctions Until Ukraine War Ends.

Trump slammed the previous administration, saying, "This is not TRUMP'S WAR (it would never have started if I were President!), it is Biden's and Zelenskyy's WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!)." If NATO follows his proposal, Trump believes the war will end quickly, saving lives. "If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States," he stated.

This proposal follows Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods due to continued Russian oil imports, but similar action has not been taken against China yet. On Friday, Trump indicated increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the challenges in resolving the Ukraine crisis and the need for cooperation from both sides. When asked in an interview with Fox and Friends on Fox News whether he was running out of patience with Putin, Trump said, "It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango... When Putin wants to do it, Zelenskyy didn't. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn't... We're going to have to come down very, very strong." US President Donald Trump Indicates Readiness for Next Phase of Sanctions Against Russia After Moscow Launches Large-Scale Attack in Ukraine.

‘Stop Buying Oil From Russia’

A LETTER SENT BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO ALL NATO NATIONS AND, THE WORLD: pic.twitter.com/x5CrJjPgLr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 13, 2025

Meanwhile, he also stated that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. When asked if he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punishing Putin, Trump said, "Yes, I am..." Trump also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" the United States. The accusation followed China's largest-ever military parade held on September 3, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended. China held a massive military parade on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Hours after accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America, Trump said his personal ties with the Chinese leadership were "very good."

