US President Donald Trump on Saturday, September 13, urged NATO allies to take tough action against Moscow, proposing tariffs of 50 to 100 per cent on China until the Russia-Ukraine war is over. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Donald Trump addressed “all NATO nations, and the world" as he said that Washington was prepared to move forward with major sanctions on Russia but only if European partners halted purchases of Russian oil and joined in coordinated action. “As you know, NATO’s commitment to win has been far less than 100 per cent, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking! Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when,” Trump wrote. “I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives. If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly… If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States," he added. US President Donald Trump Indicates Readiness for Next Phase of Sanctions Against Russia After Moscow Launches Large-Scale Attack in Ukraine.

