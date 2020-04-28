IAF Airlifts Huge Consignment of Medical Supplies from Delhi to Jammu

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday airlifted 1.5 tonnes of medical supplies from New Delhi to Jammu amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The consignment was handed over to the National Health Mission (NHM) at the Jammu airport and was subsequently transported to its godown in an ambulance, the officials said.

They said the administration had sought the help of the IAF to airlift the supplies from Delhi to ensure adequate stocks of medicines in the Union Territory.

Earlier on April 5, a 630-kg consignment of medicines, including life-saving anti-cancer ones was airlifted from the national capital to Srinagar.

The drugs are being regularly airlifted by the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) under a well-knit contingency plan amid the nationwide lockdown.

