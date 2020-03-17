If Shivraj Has Majority, then Why He is So Worried: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): If Shivraj Singh Chouhan has the majority, then why he is so worried, asked Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday."Why is he so worried if he has the majority? Shivraj is in a hurry to be in power," Singh told reporters here when asked about Chouhan meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.Earlier today, Chouhan said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath is running away from the floor test in the state Assembly as his government does not have the majority.The Supreme Court has also issued notices to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Speaker NP Prajapati among others on a petition filed by BJP leaders seeking direction to hold an immediate floor test in the State Assembly.The development comes as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which met on Monday morning for the Budget Session, was adjourned till March 26, immediately after the Governor's address, in view of coronavirus outbreak.The Madhya Pradesh Governor had also written a letter to Chief Minister Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17. (ANI)

