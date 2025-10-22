New Delhi, October 22: The Outer District Delhi Police team, on Wednesday, apprehended 12 accused persons involved in illegal gambling during patrolling operations across various areas in Delhi. Thousands of rupees in cash, kept at stake for gambling, along with gambling-related articles, were recovered and seized from their possession. According to police, on Monday, the Mangol Puri Police team was on patrol duty when they noticed a group of people gambling illegally in Ram Leela Park. Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but due to the swift action of the patrolling staff, two accused individuals were apprehended on the spot.

Thousands of rupees in cash and gambling-related items were recovered from the location. Accordingly, an FIR No. 787/2025 under Sections 12/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered at PS Mangol Puri. Both accused were arrested, and the recovered articles were seized. On the same day, the Sultan Puri Police team was patrolling near B-2 Park when they noticed a group of people engaged in illegal gambling. One person was calling out bets, and another was writing slips. On spotting the police, the suspects attempted to escape, but the team responded promptly and apprehended two suspects on the spot. Online Betting App Scam: Did Not Take Any Payment for Advertisement From Illegal Betting App, Prakash Raj Tells ED.

Thousands of rupees in cash and gambling-related items were recovered from the scene. An FIR No. 725/2025 under Sections 12/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered at PS Sultan Puri. Both accused were arrested. Meanwhile, the Raj Park Police team received information about illegal gambling activity in the parking area of C-Block, Mangol Puri. The team arrived at the spot and found several individuals engaged in betting. Upon seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but two of them were apprehended on the spot due to the team's prompt action.

Thousands of rupees in cash and gambling-related items were recovered. An FIR No. 600/2025 under Sections 12/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered at PS Raj Park. During patrolling in the Nangloi area on Monday, the police noticed a group of people engaged in illegal gambling. Upon seeing the police, they attempted to flee, but two suspects were apprehended on the spot. Thousands of rupees in cash and gambling-related items were recovered. An FIR No. 405/2025 under Sections 12/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered.

Head Constable Prikshit and his team were patrolling the Rishi Nagar and Amar Colony areas of Nangloi when they received information about illegal gambling. The police team promptly reached the location and arrested two accused persons on the spot. Thousands of rupees in cash and gambling-related materials were recovered. An FIR No. 407/2025 under Sections 12/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered. Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1×Bet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

On Monday, while patrolling in the Rail Neer Plant area, the police received information about illegal gambling. When the team reached the location, they found a group of people gambling. On spotting the police, several suspects fled, but two accused were apprehended on the spot. Thousands of rupees in cash and gambling-related items were recovered. An FIR No. 409/2025 under Sections 12/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act was registered. Police said thousands of rupees in cash were kept at stake for gambling. Several gambling-related articles, including satta slips, betting tokens, and record books, were also seized.

