India Gets First Indigenous COVID19 Testing Testing Kit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): As part of efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus, a Pune-based company has developed the country's first indigenous COVID19 testing kit. It has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)."The indigenous #COVID19 testing kit has been approved by the ICMR and a single kit costs Rs 80,000," said one of the representatives of Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.He also said that a single kit can test 100 patients.He said the company has capacity to produce 1-1.5 lakh masks per week. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 118 lab facilities were available for COVID19 testing. (ANI)

