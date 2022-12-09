New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A total of 1.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been procured by the government from Zydus Cadila at Rs 375.90 per jab (including GST), Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As on December 5, 2022, a total of 102.54 crore first doses and a total of 95.09 crore second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 22.29 crore precaution doses have also been administered, Pawar said in a written reply.

She further said that 90 per cent of population aged 12 and above in the country have been covered by both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

