Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): A person died after a minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district on Tuesday.

Two others were injured and are admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment.

Also Read | COVID-19: Second Booster Dose Not Required, Say Government Sources As India Records 134 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

"A minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district. One person died in the accident. Two people were injured and admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment," said the district superintendent of police (SP).

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Five of Family Killed As Multiple Vehicles Collide on Highway in Cuddalore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)