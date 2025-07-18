Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): One person died and two got injured after a portion of an abandoned school collapsed in Piska More area of Ranchi.

The Ranchi police claims that the injured have been admitted to the Sadar Hospital. The incident occured when some people took shelter in this abandoned building last night. As per the initial report, these three were inside the building when the incident happened.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)