Jajpur (Odisha), Jun 10 (PTI) One person died and 300 others fell ill in an outbreak of diarrhea in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanat Patra, 34, a resident of Mayurbhanj.

Also Read | MUDA Case: ED Attaches 92 Properties Worth INR 100 Crore in Alleged Scam, BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation.

Patra was engaged as a contract worker at a plant in Kalinga Nagar, and was admitted to Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) on Tuesday, said Jajpur CDMO Prakash Chandra Bal.

The other patients were being treated at various hospitals in the district.

Also Read | COVID-19 Deaths in Karnataka: 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Reported in State, Pushing Tally to 11.

Official reports said the disease was first reported from Dharmasala area on Tuesday.

“Out of the 300 affected people, around 200 have been discharged after treatment. The remaining patients are recovering well,” Bal said.

The district health authorities have attributed the outbreak to consumption of contaminated water, meals in a mass feast and rotten and ripe mangoes, the CDMO said.

Four teams of doctors have been deployed in Dharmasala and Korei hospitals, while work is underway to disinfect water bodies in the area, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)