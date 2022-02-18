New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A man from Assam was held for allegedly killing a fast food vendor during a robbery bid in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Friday.

The Rajouri Garden police station was informed by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital on Thursday that Ram Kishore, a resident of Hari Nagar, was declared brought dead by the doctors at the facility, a senior police officer said, adding that the deceased had stab injuries.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the deceased's wife.

The complainant stated that she and her husband were walking in the Jassa Ram Park in Hari Nagar when a man, armed with a knife, asked for Rs 300 from them, the officer said.

As the victim refused to oblige, a scuffle broke out during which the accused stabbed the former and fled the spot after taking his wallet and mobile phone, police said.

The accused, a vagabond, was identified as Raj Das (35), a native of Assam. He has been arrested, police said, adding that the wallet and the mobile phone of the victim were recovered from him.

