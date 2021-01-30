Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a computer operator of the Labour Department in Chittorgarh on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.

Premchand Kachhwa had demanded bribe of Rs 22,000 in lieu of providing a grant of Rs 2 lakh under Shramik Kalyan Yojna, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

The Udaipur unit of the ACB took action on Friday by verifying the complaint. The team caught the suspect red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.

The residence and other locations of the accused are being searched.

