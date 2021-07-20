Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested on person and seized six grams of Heroin from his possession.

Superintendent of Police of Kullu region, Gurdev Sharma said, "On July 19, a team of the Special Investigation Branch recovered 6 grams of heroin from a youth named Rinku (35 years) near Ram Shila area of Kullu. Upon getting prior information, Rinku's car was stopped and as per rules, his vehicle was searched wherein 6 grams of Heroin (Chitatta) has been recovered."

"Depending upon the type, the cost of the drugs is yet to ascertained", he said.

The police informed that the accused has been arrested and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

