One killed, four injured as two cars collide each other on Salim Garh Road in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): One person was killed and four others injured after two cars collided with each other on Salim Garh Road, near Jheel Cut, in the Kotwali Police Station area here on Monday night, said Delhi Police.

The police said that a white Celereo and a Swift car were found in severely damaged condition at the accident scene.

Also Read | Bomb Threat: 15-Year-Old Boy From Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Detained for Making Bomb Hoax Call to IndiGo.

Upon initial inquiry, it has been found that the Celereo was hit by the Swift from the opposite carriageway, damaging the middle road divider.

Swift's driver, Gaurav Malhotra, 40, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, has been declared dead, said the police.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Share Markets Fall After Five-day Rally on Weak Trends from Asian Peers, Profit-taking in IT Stocks.

Four others have sustained injuries, of which one is in serious condition at the hospital, the police added.

Further legal action is being taken, the police informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)