Kohima, May 20 (PTI) One person was killed and eight others were injured as their SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district on Saturday, police said.

The SUV with nine people onboard was heading towards Manipur when the accident happened on National Highway 2 at Phesama, they said.

It fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp turn, they added.

People of Phesama village and passersby rescued the injured and took them to a private hospital where a critically-injured woman died, police said.

Four of the injured were undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The others suffered minor injuries and were discharged, they said.

