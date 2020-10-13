Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): One person was killed while another sustained injuries here on Monday after a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler they were riding, police said.

"On Monday at around 11 am Nagaraju and Srilatha were on their way to a temple in Nalgonda on a two-wheeler from Choutuppal area when a speeding car hit them from the rear. Nagaraju died while undergoing treatment in the hospital while Srilatha received injuries," Venkanna, SHO, Choutuppal Police Station said.

The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered, the SHO said adding that a probe is on. (ANI)

