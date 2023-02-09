Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) One new case of coronavirus has been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,452, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest case on Wednesday, there are currently four active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,969 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,245, he added.

