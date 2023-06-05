Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): The inauguration ceremony of a 10-day Special Skill Development programme for upskilling of Taxi Drivers of Guwahati International Airport under Assam Skill Development Mission, Government of Assam was held on Sunday at the Centre for Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Studies at Guwahati International Airport.

The day commenced with a lighting of lamp ceremony followed by a ribbon cutting programme by Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah and managing director, Assam Skill Development Mission, Ankur Jain.

Many dignitaries from the departments concerned were present at the inauguraion ceremony to boost the energy and pace of learning and upskilling the trainees to create a powerful skilled workforce for the region in the coming years.

IPS Ankur Jain gave the inaugural speech followed by another speech by the chief airport officer, Utpal Baruah.

District project manager, Assam Skill Development Mission, Nilotpal Kalita and president, Ideal Abhijan NGO Jorhat, Dibyajyoti Borah along with many senior officials were present in the programme.

The ceremony saw the attendance of more than 100 taxi drivers from the region along with other staff from the LGBI Airport, Guwahati.

The state government tasked Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) with the mission of upskilling all stakeholders in the airport region within the next year and establish an acknowledged and stature-oriented trained workforce in the Northeast state.

These initiatives are currently being implemented on a pilot basis. (ANI)

