India News | 10 Killed in AP Road Mishap

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI): At least 10 people were killed and as many injured when the tractor trailer they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry near Vedadri in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The victims, hailing from Telangana, were returning home after offering prayers at the Lord Narasimha Swamy temple in Vedadri when their vehicle and the lorry laden with coal collided, they said.

The lorry was said to be cruising at a high speed and the impact of the collision was so intense that the tractor and the trailer snapped and the latter overturned, killing at least ten people.

Over 20 people were returning to Gopavaram village in neighbouring Khammam district in Telangana when the ghastly mishap occurred.

While some of the injured were admitted to the hospital in Jaggaiahpet for treatment, some were shifted to Khammam, police added.

