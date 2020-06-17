Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 10 Killed in AP Road Mishap

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 10 Killed in AP Road Mishap

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI): At least 10 people were killed and as many injured when the tractor trailer they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry near Vedadri in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The victims, hailing from Telangana, were returning home after offering prayers at the Lord Narasimha Swamy temple in Vedadri when their vehicle and the lorry laden with coal collided, they said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir | Staff Building Belonging to Indian Army Converted Into COVID Care Centre in Srinagar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The lorry was said to be cruising at a high speed and the impact of the collision was so intense that the tractor and the trailer snapped and the latter overturned, killing at least ten people.

Over 20 people were returning to Gopavaram village in neighbouring Khammam district in Telangana when the ghastly mishap occurred.

Also Read | Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says 'Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain'.

While some of the injured were admitted to the hospital in Jaggaiahpet for treatment, some were shifted to Khammam, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement