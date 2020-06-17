Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 05:19 PM IST
A+
A-
Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, June 17: The Indian Army on Wednesday condoled the deaths of its 20 soldiers and said offered deepest condolences to the families of the martyred jawans who were killed in action in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Army issued a statement saying that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain. "General MM Naravane COAS & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers at Galwan. We offer deepest condolences to the families & stand strong in our resolve towards protecting the sovereignty & integrity of our country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain", the Indian Army said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths of the jawans who were killed in action in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15-16. The Prime Minister sent out a clear signal on the India-China stand-off saying India won't tolerate any misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh said that the loss of soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control was "deeply disturbing and painful." Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Here's the tweet by the Indian Army:

This was the PM's first statement after the bloodbath at the LAC two days back. Earlier, the Prime Minister called an all-party meeting on June 19 to build a political consensus over the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Galwan Valley General MM Naravane India-China Border India-China Border Dispute India-China Face-Off in Ladakh India-China Stand-Off Indian Army
You might also like
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
News

India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
News

PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Suspend Team Doctor Madhu Thottappillil For Distasteful Tweet On Indian Soldiers Martyred at Galwan Valley
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement