Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’

New Delhi, June 17: The Indian Army on Wednesday condoled the deaths of its 20 soldiers and said offered deepest condolences to the families of the martyred jawans who were killed in action in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Army issued a statement saying that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain. "General MM Naravane COAS & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers at Galwan. We offer deepest condolences to the families & stand strong in our resolve towards protecting the sovereignty & integrity of our country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain", the Indian Army said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths of the jawans who were killed in action in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15-16. The Prime Minister sent out a clear signal on the India-China stand-off saying India won't tolerate any misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh said that the loss of soldiers in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control was "deeply disturbing and painful." Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Here's the tweet by the Indian Army:

General MM Naravane #COAS & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers at #Galwan. We offer deepest condolences to the families & stand strong in our resolve towards protecting the sovereignty & integrity of our country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain. pic.twitter.com/SC3zYL75c1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 17, 2020

This was the PM's first statement after the bloodbath at the LAC two days back. Earlier, the Prime Minister called an all-party meeting on June 19 to build a political consensus over the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).