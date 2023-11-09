Ernakulam, November 9: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday called for better laws in the business sector to create a "business-friendly environment" in the country. Tharoor also warned of brain drain owing to the present situation in India and said, "10 lakh youth will leave the country in the next five years.

The Congress MP was attending a two-day conclave organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Pioneering Grow Kerala Development held at the Lulu International Convention Centre in Kochi. Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Suggests ‘BHARAT’ Name for Opposition Bloc Amid India-Bharat Row.

"Laws that hinder business should be reviewed. Investment Protection Act needs to be brought in. Legislation should be made for a business-friendly environment. It only takes three days to start a business venture in Singapore, while in India it takes 120 days," Tharoor said. He further said the situation is even more grave in Kerala, while emphasising the unemployment issue in the state.

"More than 200 days are required in Kerala to start a business venture. This has to change. Kerala should be business-friendly. We need to review university curricula to make them employee-friendly. We need to focus on courses that can develop employability in youth. Unemployment is rampant in the state. Educated and talented youth are unemployed. The labour force in Kerala is 40 per cent at the national level," he added. The Congress MP also called for a law banning 'hartals'. Outlining the economic situation in the state Tharoor alleged that Kerala has become a "borrowing state". Mizoram Will Be First State To Bring Congress Back To Power in Northeast India, Says Shashi Tharoor.

"The economic situation in the state is serious. The government has no money. Kerala has become a borrowing state. for every Onam Our children and grandchildren will pay a heavy price for this," he said. The two-day FICCI conclave will be held from November 9-10 in Kochi. British Deputy High Commissioner Suman Billa and others were also present at the conclave.

