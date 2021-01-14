Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a dung pit while chasing a kite in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Thursday, police said.

The boy, a resident of an SRA colony near Lalji Pada, entered a small dairy farm while chasing a kite and accidentally fell into a dung pit in the afternoon hours, an official said.

The boy got trapped, and some workers in the area noticed this and alerted others, he said.

A team from the fire brigade and police subsequently rushed to the spot and the boy was finally pulled out and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on admission, the official said.

Based on preliminary probe, the Kandivali police has registered a case of accidental death, he added.

