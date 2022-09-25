New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by three minors in Delhi's Seelampur area.

The victim has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and is under medical observation.

Also Read | Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief #MohanBhagwat on Sunday Said … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to Delhi Police, the victim's mother told police that the boy was physically assaulted and sodomized by three of his friends who are of same age group.

Based on the mother's statement, a case was registered under sections 377/34 IPC and POSCO Act

Also Read | IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1535 Post of Trade Apprentice, Apply Online at iocl.com.

During the investigation, Police found that the victim and the alleged boys are residents of New Seelampur Jhuggis and neighbours. They are friends and are of the same age category 10-12 years.

Police apprehended one of the accused and produced him before Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining two juveniles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)