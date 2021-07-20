Mumbai, July 20: A 10-year-old boy got swept away in a drain on Monday near the Munshi compound in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai due to heavy rain, informed Fire Department.

Fire Department further said that the body of the boy was later recovered.

Earlier on Sunday, 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Uttar Pradesh: Man Drowns in Yamuna River During Idol Immersion in Shamli.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Mumbai and other districts in Maharashtra leading to water-logging in several low-lying areas. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.

