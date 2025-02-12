New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) With a BJP-led government taking charge in Delhi likely next week, bureaucrats are busy preparing a 100-day action plan to implement "Viksit Delhi" and pending central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and combat sewer overflows and waterlogging, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra in a recent meeting with heads of departments directed them to submit their action plan by Thursday.

According to the chief secretary's directives, the action plan should focus on targets to be completed within a period of 15 days, monthwise and 100 days.

All department heads have also been directed to start preparing draft cabinet notes for the schemes or projects that the new BJP government may launch after taking oath of office.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government will compile the action plan for 100 days and keep it ready for presentation before the new government, the officials said.

The health department has been asked to prepare a cabinet note to implement Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme that was not implemented in Delhi by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, they said.

During the campaigning for the assembly polls, all the top BJP leaders promised to implement the scheme immediately after coming to power.

The scheme provides free treatment to the beneficiaries up to Rs 5 lakh each, with an additional Rs 5 lakh cover from the state government.

The department heads were also instructed to start working on various other central government schemes that were not implemented in Delhi by the previous government, the officials said.

Civic bodies like MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB and Irrigation and Flood department will also take steps for proper desilting and cleaning of the drains to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

The chief secretary has asked all concerned to take required steps to check sewer overflows reported in residential areas and other places across the national capital.

A centralised-control room for the city was proposed to be set up with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), agreeing to allow its facility to be used for the purpose to share realtime data with departments concerned for prompt action related to civic issues.

All the departments have also been instructed to submit a list of non official appointments made under various Acts and Rules, and submit a report to the Services department by Thursday, an official said.

The officers will prepare powerpoint presentations including organisational structure and role played in respective departments and agencies, to be made before the new government and ministers, the official said.

The government is expected to take charge next week, after the name of the new chief minister is announced by the party.

A meeting of the newly-elected BJP legislature party is likely to be announced by Monday to elect the leader of the House who will become the next chief minister.

The government formation process is expected to roll out after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visits later this week, BJP leaders said.

