New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In a unique achievement for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), at least 100 entities have successfully onboarded as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) within three months of rollout.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, this milestone marks a major advancement in enabling secure, consent-based, and paperless verification through the Aadhaar offline mechanism, empowering both service providers and people alike.

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These entities are from diverse fields, government departments at both the centre and states, fintech players, event management and hospitality organisations, education and exam-related entities, identity verification, background verification organisations, workforce validation companies, among others.

Their integration into the Aadhaar Offline Verification ecosystem is expected to significantly improve service delivery timelines, reduce operational friction, and lower costs associated with physical document handling and manual verification processes.

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The onboarding of these OVSE partners reflects growing confidence in Aadhaar-enabled, privacy-first digital verification frameworks that prioritise user control while ensuring ease of access.

By leveraging Aadhaar Offline Verification methods such as QR code-based verification and secure digitally signed documents, these entities will now be able to "Show, Share, and Verify" identity information without requiring real-time connectivity to UIDAI's central database.

This approach brings a strong resident-centric focus, ensuring that Aadhaar number holders can share only the minimum necessary data, thereby enhancing privacy. This simplified verification journey reduces complexity and builds trust through transparent and consent-driven interactions.

This distributed model ensures resilience, scalability, and security, aligning with India's broader vision of building an inclusive and future-ready Digital Public Infrastructure and empowering people to have control over their own information and with whom and how much they wish to share voluntarily.

The initiative also complements UIDAI's ongoing efforts to enhance "Ease of Living" by simplifying people's interactions with service providers. Aadhaar holders will benefit from faster onboarding, reduced paperwork, and greater control over their personal information. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)