Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kozhikode International Airport seized 100-grams of gold, 100 packets of tobacco from a passenger who was travelling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, on Monday.

According to the officials, an iPhone was also seized from the passenger.

"Air Intelligence Unit at Kozhikode International Airport seized 100-grams of gold, 100 packets of tobacco and iPhone from a passenger who was travelling from Sharjah," said COC (Preventive).

On Sunday, foreign currency worth Rs 15.7 lakh was seized from one person who was arrested at Kozhikode Airport. (ANI)

