Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 27 (ANI): Rasmita Sahoo Mohapatra, the mother of 22-year-old missing Merchant Navy cadet Sarthak Mohapatra, met with Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, urging for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for the missing son.

The mother met the Odisha Governor on Thursday.

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Sarthak, who was serving as a Deck Cadet aboard the vessel EA Jersey under Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Pvt Ltd, has been missing since February 3.

Speaking to ANI, Sahoo Mohapatra expressed frustration over the lack of CCTV footage, video, or phone tracing, despite their requests. She accused the Singaporean company of mistreatment and mishandling her son's belongings, including his passport.

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"We have only received a missing report, not the CCTV, video, or phone tracing we requested. That is why we are demanding a CBI inquiry. I want to know what happened to my child. The Singaporean company did not cooperate and even faced mistreatment. My child's belongings, including his passport, were not properly handed over. I will keep fighting until I find the truth. I want proof of what happened," the mother said.

She further stated that the Governor, after meeting with her, assured that a letter would be sent to the Union Home Minister and the DG Shipping (Directorate General of Shipping) to expedite the investigation and provide answers to the Mohapatra family.

"The Governor has assured that a letter will be sent to the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Home Minister, and the DG Shipping," she said.

Earlier, Sarthak's family wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking urgent intervention from the Centre and the state government.

A missing persons report was filed at Bhubaneswar's Sahidnagar police station on February 5.

Sarthak is a native of Kespur in the Bhadrak district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)