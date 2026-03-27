Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Security has been intensified at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday as massive crowds of devotees arrive to offer prayers on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

ADG Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, said that comprehensive safety measures are in place to manage the surge in pilgrims, with authorities utilising drones and a vast network of CCTV cameras.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Devotees have been arriving in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. Proper security arrangements have been made. The security is being monitored with the help of drones and CCTV cameras."

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

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The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation.

A day earlier, authorities in West Bengal had issued a stern warning ahead of the Ram Navami procession, strictly prohibiting the carrying of weapons or any prohibited items during the event.

Bishungarh SDPO Vidyagar Ajinkya Anant confirmed that police have held coordination meetings with festival organisers to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Speaking to ANI, Anant said, "We have held a meeting with the organisers. No weapons or any such things are permitted. If anyone is found carrying such items, we will take strict action against them, and a case will be registered." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)