Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 11 (ANI): A total of 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported from Punjab on Tuesday, the state's Information and Public Relations department said on Tuesday.

The state's COVID-19 count now stands at 25,889 patients, including 8,463 active cases and 636 deaths.

Also Read | Rahat Indori Dies at 70: Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan And Other Members of Indian Cricket Fraternity Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist.

So far 16,790 people have been cured of the coronavirus.

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for August 13 and August 15; Check List of Roads to Avoid, Alternative Routes and Diversions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)