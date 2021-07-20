Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) As many as 102 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,04,618, a health official said.

No Covid death was reported on Tuesday in the state, which has so far reported 3,491 deaths.

The active Covid cases dipped below 1,000 in Himachal Pradesh as 114 more patients were cured of the infection on Tuesday, the health official said.

The active Covid cases dipped below 957, he added.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 2,00,150, the official said.

