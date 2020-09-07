Muzaffarnagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar recorded 107 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 912, an official said.

The fresh cases include 10 inmates of a jail, seven policemen and five government officials, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

The results of 316 samples were received on Monday, of which 107 were positive for COVID-19, she said.

A total of 94 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, taking the number of cured patients to 1,800 so far, the official said.

