The upcoming multiplayer mobile action game FAU-G is not conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the company that is about to launch the game clarified in a statement on Monday. "This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU-G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless," said Vishal Gondal, co-founder of the Indian gaming company nCore, in a statement. Fau-G: Twitterati Accuses Akshay Kumar’s PUBG Alternative Gaming App of Plagiarising Poster (View Pic)

The game, which was launched by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on his Twitter handle last week, has faced plagiarism flack for his poster. On this, the official clarification ran: "Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game title screen and in-game art soon. " FAU-G after PUBG! Akshay Kumar Comes Up With His Own Game after Indian Government’s Ban on Chinese App

The nCore statement added that a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, and designers, who have worked on top gaming titles in the past, are currently developing FAU-G game. "Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore," the statement read.

